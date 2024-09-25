Hubert Davis is hoping to get on a recruiting roll beginning this weekend. Derek Dixon, a shooting guard out of Washington, DC, who is ranked No. 44 in the 2025 class is expected to commit to North Carolina on Friday. Isaiah Denis will also be taking an official visit as well, and if things go well the Tar Heels could take over the driver's seat for a second high school senior.

A source close to the recruitment told THI this week that he would consider North Carolina, Ohio State, and Tennessee to be in the lead group, and that the Tar Heels are in a strong spot. He added that a strong official visit this weekend could really tip the scales in UNC's favor.

Denis was scheduled for eight official visits this fall. But of the big three he has already been to Ohio State, and is expected to go to Tennessee on October 11 with North Carolina in-between.



The guard out of Davidson Day is the only player from the Tar Heel State in the 2025 class with a UNC offer. That made the Tar Heels a program worth monitoring as soon as they offered in the spring.