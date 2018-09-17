After an unscheduled weekend off because of Hurricane Florence, North Carolina gets back into game-week mode preparing for a visit from Pittsburgh on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

The Tar Heels are 0-2 and Pitt is 2-1 coming off a 24-19 home victory over Georgia Tech. The Panthers’ other results are a 33-7 win over FCS Albany and a 51-6 home loss to Penn State. This will be Pitt’s first road game of the season and UNC’s first home game.

Conventional wisdom suggest the time away may have been a positive or the Tar Heels. The 24-17 loss at California, in which UNC’s offense didn’t register a first down until its eighth possession, and a 41-19 loss at East Carolina, appeared to take a great deal of wind out of the program.

Head coach Larry Fedora fielded questions about the condition of his program and job status, and the mood of the fan base with respect to Fedora took a giant leap in negativity after the blowout loss in Greenville.

But, not taking on nationally ranked Central Florida, and subsequently avoiding what many figured would have been another lopsided defeat, and instead getting a beatable Pitt team in Kenan Stadium could be a reset to the season.