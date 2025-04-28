Premium content
Jaydon Young By The Numbers
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Former Virginia Tech guard Jaydon Young became the fifth basketball player to announce his intentions on transferring to North Carolina, and with it he brings some quality experience and adds depth for the Tar Heels, at the very least.

A native of Goldsboro, NC,

He spent the last two seasons with the Hokies breaking out as a sophomore, as he started 10 of the 32 games in which he played. Young averaged 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1,4 assists, and .6 steals per game while playing 22.5 minutes per contest.

Young shot 34.7% from the field, including 45-for-152 (29.6%) from 3-point range. He was 31-for-38 on free throws and had 11 fewer turnovers (35) than assists (46).

Let’s dive more into Jaydon Young’s numbers:

