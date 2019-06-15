Jefferson Boaz, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound athlete from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Saturday. Boaz, whose father was a punter for Mack Brown at UNC in the early 1990s, was offered by the Tar Heels in early May and has been to Chapel Hill a couple of times since. He is currently attending Saturday’s Showtime event.

Boaz, who is in the class of 2020, plays several positions for East Surry. He’s spent a lot of time at tight end and has been recruited by most schools for that position, but he also plays linebacker, quarterback, defensive end and punter. UNC has recruited him as an athlete. “They are recruiting me as an athlete so they are still decided," Boaz told THI. "They may give me a shot at QB or they might want me to play TE or OLB."

Among Boaz’s other offers are from Virginia Tech, Louisville, Colorado and Virginia. “Carolina football will do some really good things in the years to come," he said. "They are assembling the right pieces and will create consistency and a winning culture. Coach Brown and his staff have won before (at different places) and will do it again at UNC. Seem to be really good people.” Boaz is the 16th member to commit to UNC for the class of 2020.



Jefferson Boaz Highlights