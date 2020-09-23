Even though AAU play has been limited throughout the summer thanks to COVID-19, there has been enough play that certain prospects have still jumped off the charts.

One of those individuals is Julian Phillips. The 6-foot-7 wing out of Blythewood, SC, was already a well known name in high school basketball. Phillips was ranked No. 51 nationally going into the summer, but outstanding performances with his Upward Stars SE squad saw him jump seventeen spots in the most recent Rivals rankings to No. 34.

"I think I've played really well throughout the AAU tournaments they've had this summer, " Phillips told Tar Heel Illustrated on Tuesday night. "I think I did well both offensively and defensively. I think I rebounded the ball well and got my teammates involved. One thing we did well was win a lot of games. We played well together as a team. For myself, I think I got better throughout the year in different aspects of the game."