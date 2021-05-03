Justin Taylor On The Old Coach, New Coach & His June Visit
College basketball recruiting is a never ending cycle. There are no breaks for holidays or weekends. Every day has the potential to be a newsmaker.
With that in mind, this upcoming June will take on even more importance with the with the conclusion of a nearly 15-month NCAA Dead Period at the end of this month.
Visits of both the official and unofficial variety have been put on hold for over a year, so to say recruits will look to make up for lost time this summer should be an understatement.
Justin Taylor was proactive in setting up his visits. The 4-star class of 2022 SF will take trips to Virginia Tech on June 3, North Carolina on June 5, and Syracuse on June 9. He also is working on other unofficials to other campuses such as Indiana.
