William Vaughn is a 6-foot-6, 225-pound class of 2026 athlete from Kings Mountain (NC) High School who was in Chapel Hill for North Carolina's game against North Carolina Central. And after the Tar Heels' decisive 45-10 victory over the Eagles, it was head coach Mack Brown who had a sit-down with Vaughn to inform him of his first offer.

Vaughn plays defensive end and tight end in his school, but Carolina is recruiting him at tight end, and the local product returned to campus for a second consecutive game day visit to continue building relationships with the coaches and program and watch UNC take on James Madison. Vaughn talked all things Tar Heels in an exclusive with THI. Here is our full conversation with him: