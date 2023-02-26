CHAPEL HILL – Apparently, delish.com didn’t include Pete Nance in a survey last March of Oreo's 30 cookie flavors. The food website embarked on a full-scale taste test to determine the prefernce order of the best-selling cookie in the world. With more than 450 billion sold, Nance has accounted for some, but only he doesn’t go for one of the more popular flavors. His Oreo of choice ranks No. 29 on the list, but not to Nance, as he informed his coach earlier this week. “We were having a debate between Insomnia cookies and Crumbl,” Nance said, referring to a discussion in Hubert Davis’ office. “I told him my favorite that I have in my house all the time are lemon Oreos.” Davis didn’t see that coming. “I said I've never heard of that before,” North Carolina’s coach said following a 71-63 victory over No. 6 Virginia on Saturday at the Smith Center. “I've heard of Oreo cookies, I've never heard of a lemon Oreo cookie.”

Lemon Oreos do exst, as UNC Coach Hubert Davis and many Tar Heels found out this week. (Nabisco.com)

Nance encouraged Davis to pick up a pack and give them a try. Davis agreed, sort of. “I said, ‘Okay, I'm going to Harris Teeter right after practice,’” Davis said. “I'm gonna go look for the lemon Oreo, and if I can't find it, I said, ‘We're going to get into a brawl.’ So, I went into Harris Teeter, and there they were.” The cookie story was just getting started, however. Nance has a tradition before home games of taking naps in Davis’ office. So, when he went there before the UVA game Saturday, sitting on the couch was a pack of lemon Oreos. A few hours later, Nance turned in a 22-point, four-block performance in leading the Heels to a badly needed victory over the Cavaliers. It was the team’s biggest win of the season, its only current Quad 1 victory, and signified Nance has moved on from a month-long slump. “I think a lot of credit to the Oreos today,” Nance said smiling. “They were big time.” Yet, how big time? He didn’t even eat one. “I couldn’t afford to be sluggish,” Nance said, laughing.