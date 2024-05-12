North Carolina’s basketball season has been over for quite a while, but we have dug so deep into the Tar Heels’ 29-8 campaign, we continue to roll out our research, so in case you were wondering, you don’t have to do it for yourself.

The focus here is UNC’s perimeter defense.

Here are its opponents’ 3-point shooting stats across all 37 games.

Over 37 games, North Carolina’s opponents shot 262-for-817 from three-point range, good for 32.1%.