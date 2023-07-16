Trey Blue is a Class of 2025 prospect that was on hand at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp in late June at North Carolina. Checking in with a big 6-foot-5, 320-pound frame, Blue plays offensive line at local Cary (NC) High School, where he is being recruited at the Division 1 level.

Already earning offers from Bethune-Cookman, Charlotte and North Carolina Central and Maryland, among interest from others before the Showcase Camp, Blue turned in a big performance, impressed offensive line coach Randy Clements, and earned an offer from the Tar Heels while on campus.

We caught up with Blue to discuss his standout performance at the camp, UNC and more: