News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Local 2025 OL Blue Discusses UNC's Camp, Offer & More

Cary, NC, offensive lineman Trey Blue impressed at UNC's camp last month and was offered by the Tar Heels, he discusses here.
Cary, NC, offensive lineman Trey Blue impressed at UNC's camp last month and was offered by the Tar Heels, he discusses here. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Lee Wardlaw
Tar Heel Illustrated

***********************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

************************************************************************

Trey Blue is a Class of 2025 prospect that was on hand at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp in late June at North Carolina. Checking in with a big 6-foot-5, 320-pound frame, Blue plays offensive line at local Cary (NC) High School, where he is being recruited at the Division 1 level.

Already earning offers from Bethune-Cookman, Charlotte and North Carolina Central and Maryland, among interest from others before the Showcase Camp, Blue turned in a big performance, impressed offensive line coach Randy Clements, and earned an offer from the Tar Heels while on campus.

We caught up with Blue to discuss his standout performance at the camp, UNC and more:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}