Hubert Davis ACC Conference Call Video & Report

North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis took part on the weekly ACC Conference Call on Monday morning to field some questions about his team.

Davis’ Tar Heels are coming off a last-second 72-71 loss at home to Stanford dropping them to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the ACC. UNC had won four consecutive games before that.

The Tar Heels visit Wake Forest on Tuesday night and host Boston College on Saturday.

Above is video of Davis’ short Q&A and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Ian Jackson scored only 6 points on 1-for-8 shooting in the loss to Stanford. Davis was asked after the game if the Cardinal did something to slow him down or if it was just one of those nights for the freshman wing. Davis said he needed to see the film. So he was asked Monday the same basic question.

Davis acknowledged that Jackson is getting “more and more attention, and rightfully so.” He also added, “I don’t think Stanford did anything drastic, it’s just the way that Ian has been playing he’s at the top of the list in terms of trying to keep him out of transition, trying to keep him out of the lane, trying to keep him from the basket.”

Davis didn’t say there were specifics by Stanford in slowing Jackson.

*The Tar Heels led the Cardinal 66-61 with 4:23 remaining but were outscored 11-5 to close the game in losing. This was quite similar to losses to Kansas, Michigan State, Florida, and Louisville. Davis was asked if one or two things stood out as a reason this happened again.

“I wouldn’t just look at it the last five minutes of the game. I think I said on Saturday there were a number of little things that we just made mistakes on.”

He continued to note those items but did not specify on the last five minutes.

*UNC centers Jalen Washington and Ven-Allen Lubin combined for 21 points in the game getting plenty of production off pick-and-rolls. Davis discussed their effectiveness with that.

*The Tar Heels have not played well at Wake Forest of late losing in their last three trips by a combined 46 points. They’ve also allowed an averaged of 88 points in those games. Davis was asked about that and said it’s because Wake Coach Steve Forbes does “a great job” and his teams are good.

*Wake guard Hunter Sallis is playing as well as anyone in the ACC right now not named Cooper Flagg having scored 20-plus points in six consecutive games. Davis discussed what makes Sallis such a good player.

*RJ Davis is averaging 17.3 points per game but is having the worst perimeter shooting season of his career thus far. Davis has made only 28.8% of his 3-point attempts, a lower percentage than even in his freshman season in 2020-21 when he made 32.3%.

Davis has been wearing a wrap on his thumb, which he doesn’t talk about much, but it certainly stands to reason it would affect his shooting. Hubert Davis was asked about it today.