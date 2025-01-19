3 Stars From the Tar Heels' Split With Cal & Stanford

It wasn’t quite the week North Carolina wanted or needed, as the Tar Heels applied foot-to-throat in blowing our California but inexplicably lost to Stanford a few days later. Both games were in the Smith Center.

UNC used a second-half surge to pull away from Cal 79-53, but the Heels never found that next gear in falling at home to the Cardinal, which rode former Duke guard Jaylen Blakes’ game-winner to victory 72-71.

Carolina’s four-game win streak ended with the loss to Stanford, and now the Heels play four of their next six games on the road, each of which right now would qualify as Quad 1 games. In addition, the two home games are against Boston College and Pittsburgh, which was No. 30 in the NET heading into Saturday’s games and could be a Q1 game for the Heels by season’s end as well.

UNC is 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the ACC.

Finding three players to fill these spots wasn’t easy, but here are our 3 Stars from this past week: