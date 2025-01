Sitting at 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the ACC, North Carolina is on the road in four of its next six games, with each away contest likely ending up as Quad 1 games.

So, in this edition of the Daily Drop, we discuss the six-game stretch, the opponents, and what the Tar Heels might do and must do to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume.

The games are at Wake Forest on Tuesday, home against Boston College, at Pitt, at Duke, home against Pitt, and at Clemson.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.