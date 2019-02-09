CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina escaped Saturday with an 88-85 overtime victory over unranked Miami for its seventh consecutive ACC win.

The Tar Heels got 33 points from Coby White and 20 from Luke Maye, including a game-tying shot with 12 seconds left sending the game into overtime.

The Tar Heels were outrebounded by seven and allowed Miami to shoot 56.7 percent in the second half.

UNC improved to 19-4 overall and 9-1 in the ACC while the Hurricanes dropped to 10-13 and 2-9.

Here is what several Tar Heels had to say after the game: