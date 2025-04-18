RJ Davis' North Carolina Career By the Numbers

As we continue wrapping up North Carolina’s basketball season along with the career of RJ Davis, here is a deep dive into his career by the numbers.

A native of White Plains, NY, Davis played his final game March 21 against Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It ended UNC’s season at 23-14.

The Tar Heels played in 12 NCAA Tournament games with Davis on the roster going 8-4. They reached two Sweet 16s, including in 2022 when UNC advanced to the national championship game.

Here is RJ Davis’ Carolina career by the numbers:





RJ Davis’ basic career stats:

-Games: 175

-Minutes: 5,677

-Points: 2,725

-Rebounds: 659

-Assists: 568

-Turnovers: 302

-Steals: 178

-Blocks: 23

-Fouls: 352

-FGs: 900-for-2,155 (41.8%)

-3-Pointers: 359-for-977 (36.7%)

-Free Throws: 566-for-657 (86.1%)





Honors:

-2024-25 – Second-Team All-ACC

-2023-24 – First-Team All-ACC / ACC Player of the Year

-2023-24 Jerry West Award (given by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to the top shooting

guard in the country)

-2023-24 Consensus first-team All-America

-2022-23 – Honorable Mention All-ACC





Davis Notes:

-UNC’s all-time leader with 359 made 3-pointers and is fourth in ACC history

-Only Tar Heel with 2,500 points, 600 rebounds, 500 assists, 300 three-pointers and 150 steals

-One of three Tar Heels (with Hansbrough and Phil Ford) to score 500-plus points in four seasons

-Only player in ACC history to average 15.5 or more points with a better assist/turnover ratio is Georgia Tech's Travis Best.

-One of 11 Tar Heels to make every team the NCAA uses to determine consensus honors (AP,

NABC, USBWA, Sporting News)

-First UNC guard to be a consensus/unanimous first-team All-America since Joseph Forte in 2000-01

-Joined Phil Ford, Michael Jordan, Forte and Ty Lawson as the only Tar Heel guards voted ACC Player of the Year (15th Tar Heel overall)

-In 2023-24, Set the UNC record with 23 consecutive games with multiple 3FGs, eight more games than the previous record by Justin Jackson in 2017

-tied Jeff Lebo’s record of 41 in the Kentucky game on 12/16/23 – made FTs

-One of four Tar Heels with career highs of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists (with Larry Miller, Walter Davis and Steve Bucknall)

-Only Tar Heel with at least 10 assists in one NCAA Tournament game and 30 points in the next (12 assists vs. Marquette and 30 points vs. Baylor in 2022)

-In 2023-24, Scored 784 points, fourth most in a season by a Tar Heel and most ever by a UNC guard

-In 2023-24, One of four Tar Heels to average 20 points and have 100 assists in a season (Charlie Scott in 1968, Ford in 1978 and Forte in 2001)





Some of Davis’ final career totals:

- 175 games (ACC and UNC records; never missed a game in five seasons)

- 2,725 points (second in UNC history, third in ACC history)

- 140 games scoring in double figures (ACC and UNC records)

- scored 1,421 points over the last two seasons

- 15.6 points per game (eighth-highest by a UNC guard)

- 900 for 2155 field goals (second-most field goals in UNC history)

- 359 for 977 three-pointers (UNC record for made 3FGs, fourth in ACC history)

- 36.7% from three

- 566 for 657 free throws (fourth-most made in UNC history)

- 86.1% from the free throw line (UNC record for highest percentage, 11th highest in ACC history)

- 568 assists (11th in UNC history)





More RJ Notes:

-Davis tied UNC's NCAA Tournament record with six three-pointers and set the mark for most threes without a miss (6 for 6) in the Tar Heels' 95-68 win over San Diego State. It was the third

time in his career he made six or more 3FGs.

-40-point games (1)

-30-point games (6)

-20-point games (47)

-10-assist games (2)

-10-rebound games (4)

-5 double-doubles (4 points/rebounds, one points/assist)

-Led UNC in scoring 68 times