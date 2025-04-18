3-Star 2027 QB Champ Smith Talks Recruitment, UNC Visit

Smith talked to THI about his his time in Chapel Hill, including UNC's vision for him and when he hopes to conclude his recruitment.

Smith's mother attended both undergrad and law school at UNC, while his father, Bubba, played football at Duke. As his recruitment has heated up in recent months, he's found himself in Chapel Hill on multiple occasions, including on April 2 as he took in the Tar Heels' spring practice.

North Carolina is a familiar place for 2027 3-star quarterback Champ Smith . While the 6-foot-2, 190 pound prospect calls Boca Raton, FL home, his family has deep ties to Chapel Hill.

Q: How was your recent visit to UNC?

SMITH: "It was awesome. Great practice. It was an environment dedicated to learning and competing. Bryce really went out of his way to make me feel at home. I spent time with him after practice and met his parents."

Q: "What was it like getting to see Coach Belichick’s vision while watching UNC practice?

SMITH: "It's becoming clear. I was at the first practice and they were doing all fundamentals the first half and I was at the 13th practice and they were doing all fundamentals the first. Only they were doing more live scrimmaging between the 30s and the red zone. I watched a lot of the practice with Mike Lombardi and he said it was the same exact thing they did at the Patriots. He is very hands on. He runs most all the team drills. Very impressive. Coach Michael Lombardi mentioned it will be an important portal season for them coming up."

Q: What stood out to you the most about your visit?

SMITH: "Personally they are very personal in the recruiting and hands on. The excitement around the program is very high. College football is changing very fast all over. It seems UNC has embraced the changes and are moving very fast towards trying to be on top in the new college football system.."

Q: As you’ve grown your relationship with the staff, what has their message to you been?

SMITH: "We want you to come workout in the summer and we will discuss how they would build the right players around me. Coach Mike Lombardi believed that is key. As a QB, you're only as good as the players around you."

Q: You're only entering your junior season. Do you have a timeline for your recruitment in terms of official visits, a list of finalists, or a commitment?

SMITH: "Yes, I will be a junior. I am back and forth on whether I will commit this summer or wait until after my junior season. I am leaning towards committing this summer. I will probably only take an official visit where I commit. As a QB it's hard to take OVs while committed to somewhere."