GREENSBORO, NC – North Carolina’s season came to an end Wednesday night as the Tar Heels were routed by Syracuse, 81-53 in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Heels allowed a 19-2 run to close the first half and trailed by 21 at halftime, and could never get it going.

UNC closed its season 14-19.

Here is what two Tar Heels had to say after the game