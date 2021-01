CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina won a thrilling 66-65 contest to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at the Dean Smith Center.

UNC was led by Day’Ron Sharpe’s 25 points while Kerwin Walton added 12 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 6-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC while the Fighting Irish fell to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.

Here is what Day’Ron Sharpe, Kerwin Walton, and Leaky Black had to say about the game.