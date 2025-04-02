Nick Dorn Visits North Carolina

North Carolina had a visitor on campus Tuesday as transfer portal activity really begins to crank up. Nick Dorn took a full tour on campus, and met with the coaching staff two days before the dead period begins on Thursday. Tuesday's festivities concluded with a dinner with the staff.

The 6-foot-7, 200 pound rising junior recently entered the portal after two seasons at Elon. He made the 2023-24 CAA All-Rookie Team, and was named the league's freshman of the week on four different occasions. Dorn actually had better statistics this past season, but even more hardware eluded him after he missed the final eight conference games due to an injury.