THI Podcast: Discussing what Jonathan Powell Brings to UNC

The first commitment for North Carolina from the transfer portal is West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell, who announced Tuesday night he will play for the Tar Heels.

In this special THI Podcast, AJ & David discuss Powell’s game, what he brings to UNC and how this played out.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

