 TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-06 19:50:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

North Carolina defeated Duke by a score of 91-87 Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tar Heels had 6 players in double figures and were led by Caleb Love with 25 points. Armando Bacot scored 16 points while Garrison Brooks, Kerwin Walton, and Leaky Black add 12 points a piece. Day’Ron Sharpe had 11 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the ACC while the Blue Devils dropped to 7-7 overall and 5-5 in the ACC.

Here is what Garrison Brooks, Leaky Black, Caleb Love, and Armando Bacot said about the game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}