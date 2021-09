ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Tech defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 45-22 Saturday night at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets forced three Tar Heel turnovers and sacked quarterback Sam Howell eight times.

The No. 21 Tar Heels fall to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in the ACC while Georgia Tech improves to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

Here is what Jeremiah Gemmel and Sam Howell had to say about the game.