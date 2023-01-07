CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used an 18-7 run to pull away from Notre Dame on Saturday earning an 81-64 victory at the Smith Center.

Carolina turned a seven-point lead into 79-61 advantage salting away the Fighting Irish.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 21 points and 13 rebounds, which is the 58th double-double of his career. Caleb Love added 18 points, RJ Davis 13, and Puff Johnson had a season-high 11 points.

The Tar Heels shot 47.7 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from 3-point range, and outrebounded the Fighting Irish by 13.

UNC improved to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Notre Dame dropped to 8-8 and 0-5.

Here is what five Tar Heels had to say after the game: