Looking Ahead: Anthony Harris

THI’s annual series taking a look at the Tar Heels returning for next season is back. It must be noted that North Carolina signed two prospects for the class of 2021 who have arrived in Chapel Hill and joined the program. Next season will also be the first for Hubert Davis at the helm of the Tar Heels. Today, we look at sophomore guard Anthony Harris: When Anthony Harris made his return to the basketball court for North Carolina last January, he delivered on the spot giving Tar Heels a needed juice injection. It was January 16 in Tallahassee, and the assignment was the top team in the ACC. Carolina had quietly won three consecutive games, but wasn’t all that impressive in doing so, but wins were wins nonetheless. The Heels needed a jolt, though, they needed an athlete to do athletic things, and Harris delivered. He entered the game with 13:39 remaining and FSU on a 13-3 run and owning a 54-43 lead. When he left the game four minutes later, it was 62-58 Seminoles and Harris had handed out three assists, one on a baseline drive in which he drew the defense before dishing to Garrison Brooks for a bucket. For the game, Harris played nine minutes scoring five points, those three assists, no turnovers and he clearly gave UNC a needed jolt. He was also plus-10 on the floor when no other Tar Heel was better than plus-two.



Anthony Harris played the second half of the season and at times gave the Heels needed energy. (USA Today)

“I do think just the energy level that he has, and every now and then he'll add a bonus like making the three-point shot, but just his energy level is extremely important to us,” then-UNC Coach Roy Williams said following that performance. “And it gave us a little lift at that time." At 6-foot-4, the Woodbridge, VA, native played in 16 of Carolina’s 29 games, averaging 3.2 points on 44.2 percent shooting from the floor, including 4-for-16 from three-point range, which is 25 percent. He grabbed a rebound per game and handed out 20 assists. Harris scored in double figures once, netting 10 points in a home win over NC State with his next high games eight points versus Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament and six in a rout of Louisville at home in February. He averaged 11 minutes per game with highs of 15 in a victory at Duke and 14 twice in a loss at Clemson and a loss to Florida State in the ACC Tournament. Stats weren’t the tell-tale of Harris’ performance last season. His mantra was to do whatever it took to win no matter how big or small his role on a given night. “Whatever coach asks of me,” Harris said, explaining his mantra. “Stay in front of my man, make defensive plays, and just make the right plays on offense: knock down shots, hit the gaps, find my open man.” In two seasons, Harris has played in just 21 games as a Tar Heel. He redshirted two years ago and missed plenty of time last winter. The key for him is to stay healthy and provide Hubert Davis with energy off the bench. If he can do that, Harris will be a noteworthy asset to the Tar Heels.



Reason For Optimism

Harris will finally have a normal, healthy offseason in Chapel Hill. He spent the last two summers rehabbing and trying to get ready for the following seasons, so when he finally got into games, he did so not having the same seasoning as the other players, so nobody really knows for sure the full extent of what Harris can give the Heels. If he can stay healthy into next season, his full game will surface. And given the snippets so far displayed, an energy guy who can flare up will be quite useful on next year’s team.



2021-22 Projection: