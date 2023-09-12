CHAPEL HILL – THI’s annual series looking at North Carolina’s roster for this season continues, as Jalen Washington week begins. Washington didn’t play in UNC’s first nine games last season, as Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and the medical staff took their time with the 6-foot-9 forward regarding his return from a serious knee injury. His two minutes in a December home win over Georgia Tech were Washington’s first in an actual game in more than 16 months. He scored a basket that day, converting a 12-foot turnaround jumper his teammates told the media was coming whenever the Indiana native got onto the court. They were right. His minutes were limited over the next month, logging just 20 in total. Then, the Tar Heels visited Virginia, and 78 seconds into the game, Armando Bacot left with an ankle injury. He did not return. And since Pete Nance was also out that night, Washington was UNC’s only true big man, so he played 27 minutes against one of the top defensive teams in the nation faring pretty well. Washington scored 13 points on the night, 12 coming before halftime, and finished 5-for-11 from the field. He as 3-for-6 from the free throw line, but that he drew some fouls was very much a positive, in addition to the rest of his performance. He also pulled down six rebounds. A lesson learned that night by Washington wasn’t just about playing in the heat of an ACC game at a top-10 team. “Just be ready,” he said following the 65-58 loss. “The biggest thing is you never know when you’re going to get into the game That moment was one of those examples; just be ready whenever you need to be thrown out there.”

With Bacot playing, though still somewhat hobbled, in Carolina’s next game, Washington was on the floor for 19 minutes in an 80-59 win at Louisville. He scored six points and grabbed three rebounds. Yet, Washington played only 46 minutes over the rest of the season. That means he played 46 minutes in a two-game span in January, and then just 46 minutes over the remainder of the Tar Heels’ 20-13 campaign. Stamina was still an issue for Washington, as was strength, something Davis noted in February. Washington discussed his stamina in January. “Playing extended minutes like that is pretty hard,” he said. “You’ve got to stay locked in on every possession, (and) that can be hard when you get tired. So, I would say that was probably the biggest takeaway from (the UVA game).” Washington went through intense workouts in the offseason to add strength, and Davis said in his summer presser in late July, Washington had considerably enhanced his strength. In addition to that, Davis had plenty of positives to say about Washington. “He’s got an unbelievable stroke and ability to score in the post, and he can shoot the ball from the outside… but he can stretch it beyond the arc,” Washington’s coach said. “Defensively, I think he’s improving every day in terms of how to guard the five position and how to guard that hybrid four position where those guys are more perimeter-based, and resemble more of a perimeter player as opposed to a traditional power forward.” For the season, Washington averaged 5.7 minutes in 20 appearances, scoring 2.2 points and grabbing 1.4 rebounds per contest, while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor, including missing all seven of his 3-point attempts. In the games at UVA and Louisville, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, shot 6-for-13 from the floor, and was 7-for-10 from the free throw line averaging 23 minutes in each of those games. Washington has a wingspan of 7-4, he’s a bouncy athlete that is quite sound fundamentally with his ball skills. He is expected to have a significant role next season for the Tar Heels, with perhaps the glimpses in January offering a low-end of what’s to eventually come.

Reason For Optimism

Washington is very skilled, has a terrific IQ for the game, and has the potential to be the stretch four Hubert Davis believes is in his future. He also could be more the perfect “roving five” Davis could eventually mold his offense around once Armando Bacot moves on. A player with deep post moves, comfort around the rim, a mid-range game made lethal by his ability to shot from beyond the arc are in Davis’ vision, and Washington’s, too. The chances are pretty good he takes a big step in that direction next season.

2023-24 Projection