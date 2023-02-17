CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina guard Caleb Love fielded questions from the media ahead of the Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7 ACC) making the short trip to Raleigh to face NC State (20-6, 10-6 ACC) on Sunday.

Among the topics discussed were the Tar Heels’ transition defense, how to create more space, offensive struggles, the Wolfpack, and much more.

Above is video of Love’s Q&A session, and below are notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*Carolina usually isn’t in the position of having ‘must win games’ before the NCAA tournament. But, coming off a stretch of basketball where the Heels lost three of its last four, and an 0-9 record against quad one opponents, many have been questioning the Tar Heel tournament resume.

But, according to Love, every game is must win and this one will be no different.

“I feel like every game is a must win game,” Love said. “That’s just what it is. We are focused on Sunday, I feel like, yeah, it’s a must win game…” We are focused on NC State. We are focused on controlling what we can control and that’s the game against NC State.”

*Packing the paint and forcing the Tar Heels to win from the outside is a strategy that’s awfully similar to what many UNC opponents implemented in the 2020 season, when that rendition of the Carolina basketball set the record for the lowest three-point shooting percentage by a Tar Heel team. Love knows the solution to the Heel’s recent woes is as simple as the ball going in the basket.

“Making shots. That’s what would change everything, us making shots. And that’s us having the confidence of taking and making those shots.”

*A staple in traditional Carolina offenses is running. Make or miss, UNC teams of the past emphasized getting the ball out into transition. The current version of the Tar Heels, however, rank 128 nationally in fast break points averaging 10.3 transition points a game. Love thinks now that the staff is emphasizing transition more the results will show up in games.

“Getting out in transition to get more easy buckets. Passing the ball to Armando, us cutting and setting screens, trying to free up him and get more open shots for us as they try to pack it in…This is a different team, and I feel like the more and more we emphasize it (transition defense) these past three or four games we have been getting more transition buckets. I don’t think we emphasized it much early, mid-season, but now that we are, I feel like we are getting more.”

*Shooting 45 percent from three in the Big Ten is something most players in the league can’t claim to have done. But Tar Heel power forward Pete Nance has accomplished the feat. But this season, his first in Chapel, Nance has struggled to find his rhythm. In Nance’s last 40 shot attempts from beyond the arch, he has only connected with seven of them for a percentage of 17.5 percent. Love says he understands Nance’s frustrations and the solution is to keep working.

“It’s evident that he is frustrated, which he should be because he’s not shooting the ball as well right now. I told him the other day, ‘I’ve been there before multiple times in my career, just keep trusting the work, keep getting in the gym.’ I see how much work he puts in, and just trying to keep his confidence high, don’t lose your confidence because it’s hard to get that back.”

*UNC has struggled on the road with a 2-6 record in true road games this season. Facing a top 25 caliber NC State team on the road will create a hostile environment for the Heels to overcome. But Love thinks overcoming the raucous crowd and winning just makes victory that much better.

“It’s a one a clock game on a Sunday. I expect it to be loud and fans going crazy, but we are going in there looking for a win and the best part for us is seeing them shut up.”