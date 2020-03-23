Mack Brown Virtual Press Conference
North Carolina football coach Mack Brown held an online press conference with the media Monday afternoon to discuss how he and his program as handling the coronavirus pandemic and how it may affect college football this coming season.
Here is the entire press conference. Note that media asking questions were acknowledged by Jeremy Sharpe, UNC’s Director of Football Communications and Branding.
Note: UNC was supposed to begin spring football practice on March 17, but it was cancelled.