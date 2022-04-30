Marcus McKethan Drafted In Fifth Round By New York Giants

North Carolina offensive guard Marcus McKethan was selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, the former 2-star prospect from Barnwell, SC, was taken with the 173rd overall pick, and joins former UNC teammate Joshua Ezeudu, who was drafted by the Giants in the third round Friday.

McKethan was twice honorable mention All-ACC, and started 37 games over the last three seasons. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following UNC’s win over Virginia, a night the Tar Heels scored 59 points.

McKethan graded out at 76.1 this past season, including 80.2 in the win over UVA. He is the fourth Tar Heel taken in the draft.