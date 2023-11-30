NEW ORLEANS, La. - North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Manning Award.

Entering the postseason, Maye ranks seventh nationally with 3,608 passing yards and eighth in passing yards per game with 300.7. He ranks third in the FBS in total offensive yards after compiling 449 rushing yards this season.

Maye ended the regular season leading the ACC in passing attempts (425), completions (269), passing yards (3,608), attempts per game (35.4) and yards per game (300.7).

The Huntersville, N.C., product continues to climb the North Carolina record books. At the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, Maye is tied for the most 400-yard passing games in school history with three. He has tallied the second most 300-yard passing games (12), ranks fourth in total offense (9,227 yards), fourth in career touchdowns (62), fifth in passing yards (8,018) and sixth in career completions (618).





The 2023 Manning Award Finalists:

Carson Beck - Georgia

Jayden Daniels - LSU

Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma

Drake Maye - North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Jalen Milroe - Alabama

Bo Nix - Oregon

Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Jordan Travis - Florida State

Caleb Williams – USC





The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced 10 finalists for this year’s award on Thursday. The winner will be announced after the bowls in January. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that takes the candidates’ bowl performances into consideration in its balloting.

All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Manning’s themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.