GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C.

Responsible for 95 percent of No. 21 North Carolina’s total offense in Saturday night’s 42-24 win over Pitt • Set season highs in completions (33), attempts (44) and passing yards (388) while equaling his career high for the third time in 2022 with five passing touchdowns • Also rushed for a team-high 61 yards to total 449 of UNC’s 474 yards against the Panthers • His 33 completions set a UNC freshman record • Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the fourth time this season.





RUNNING BACK – Trey Benson, Florida State, RB, Greenville, Miss.

Posted a career-high 111 rushing yards and 18 carries in his first career start to help the Seminoles to a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech • Second 100-yard rushing game of season • Had rushes of 22 and 27 yards to give him seven 20-yard runs this season • Part of a trio in which the Seminoles had a 375-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game for the third time in history and the first time since 2000.





RECEIVER – Antoine Green, North Carolina, WR, Rockledge, Fla.

Set career highs with 10 receptions and 180 receiving yards while hauling in two touchdowns in the No. 21 Tar Heels’ 42-24 win over Pitt • Opened UNC’s scoring with a 16-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter • Closed out the night with a 13-yard touchdown reception for UNC’s final TD with 9:07 remaining in the game.





OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – D’Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, RG, Charlotte, N.C.

Played 80 snaps without allowing a quarterback pressure in FSU’s 41-16 win over Georgia Tech • Helped FSU rush for 264 yards and pass for 396 yards • The 642 yards of total offense were FSU’s most since 2016 • FSU now leads the ACC in yards per rush (5.65), yards per completion (14.05), rushing offense (209.6) and fewest sacks allowed (10).





DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Leonard Taylor III, Miami, DL, Miami, Fla.

Became one of only four Power 5 players – and the only one from the ACC – to make six tackles with 1.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss when he put up those numbers in the Hurricanes’ 14-12 overtime win over Virginia • One of four Hurricanes in the last 18 seasons with at least six tackles, 1.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss in a game • Led Miami to a dominant defensive performance that allowed just 12 points and zero touchdowns across regulation and four overtimes.





LINEBACKER – Nick Jackson, Virginia, LB, Atlanta, Ga.

Keyed a stellar defensive performance by Virginia in Saturday’s 14-12 overtime loss to Miami as the Cavaliers extended their streak of not allowing an offensive touchdown to eight quarters • Made 14 tackles including one 0.5 tackle for loss • Also credited with a pass break up • It was his 19th career double-digit tackle • The UVA defense held Miami to 272 yards of total offense and forced eight Hurricane punts • That was the fewest yards of total offense for a Hurricane team since 266 versus Alabama in the 2021 season opener • Miami had only one play in the game of more than 20 yards (23).





DEFENSIVE BACK – Quincy Riley, Louisville, CB, Columbia, S.C.

Recorded two interceptions as the Cardinals forced eight turnovers in Saturday’s 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest • Took one of his interceptions 90 yards for a touchdown, the longest pick-six by a Louisville player since Don Harold had a 95-yard score versus Cincinnati on Sept. 27, 1975.





SPECIALIST – Andres Borregales, Miami, PK, Miami, Fla.

Became just the eighth ACC kicker in the last two seasons to make four-plus field goals in a game without a miss when he went 4-for-4 in Saturday’s 14-12 win overtime win over Virginia • Hit a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime • Hit two field goals in overtime to continue the contest, one from 42 yards and the other—in a must-make situation—from 37 yards • All four of his made kicks came as time expired – to end the first half, to end the second half, in the first overtime and in the second overtime • Sent his lone kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.





ROOKIE – MJ Morris, NC State, QB, Carrolton, Ga.

After playing only 16 snaps and attempting two passes in two previous games, came off the bench to lead the Wolfpack back from a 21-3 deficit to a 22-21 win over Virginia Tech before a national ESPN Thursday night audience • Completed 20-of-29 passes (.690) for 265 yards and three touchdowns • Touchdown passes went for 7, 18 and 35 yards.