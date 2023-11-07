Maye: No Decision on Future
CHAPEL HILL – Will Saturday be Drake Maye’s last home game at Kenan Stadium as a North Carolina football player?
If so, he didn’t let on Tuesday when asked multiple questions about his future in an interview session at the Kenan Football Center.
A redshirt sophomore, Maye is eligible to move on to the NFL, and as a projected top-four pick in seemingly every mock draft, he would be highly sought after if he opts to leave UNC. That decision, however, hasn’t been made, Maye said. And therefore, he won’t walk with the other Tar Heels playing their last home games on Senior Day on Saturday when Duke visits.
“I’ve thought about it,” Maye said, referring to walking Saturday. “My time here at Carolina has been awesome. I think Senior Day, personally, is meant for seniors. When I think back on it, I remember Luke’s speech in the Dean Dome and how heartfelt it was. I think that feeling knowing as a senior that you won’t be back. So, just leave that to the senior guys.”
He’d thought about walking on Senior Day, giving an indication leaving is a very real possibility, but maintained there is uncertainty about where he will play football in 2024.
“I haven’t made a decision about what next year’s going for,” he said.
Not one to make things about himself, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year says more important immediate realities are in front of the Tar Heels. At 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, the 24th-ranked Heels close out the season with the toughest stretch on their schedule. Carolina hosts the Blue Devils on Saturday night, next week are at Clemson, and close the regular season at NC State.
UNC still has a chance at reaching the ACC championship game. It will need some help, as Florida State has already clinched a spot in the game, and Louisville has just one league loss and is well-positioned to reach Charlotte.
Maye’s focus is more these next three weeks and the difficult tasks at hand. Not his future.
“There’s three games left and a lot can happen, so you never know,” he said. “I’m just worried about these games. We’ve got three big ones – three ACC teams that are close to home. So, I’m focused on that and let the other things play out.”
Maye has completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts this season for 2,803 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. A year ago, he passed for a school-record 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven picks. He ahs run for 13 scores in his two seasons at UNC’s starter as well.
If it is Maye’s last game at Kenan, he will look back reflecting on three years in Chapel Hill. So just in case he does depart, Maye was asked a hypothetical and describe his Carolina experience.
“It was my dream of playing quarterback here,” he said. “Just living that out and all the great memories here, special games and special moments. If it is my last one, just put it out there for the Heels one last time in Kenan.”