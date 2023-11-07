CHAPEL HILL – Will Saturday be Drake Maye’s last home game at Kenan Stadium as a North Carolina football player?

If so, he didn’t let on Tuesday when asked multiple questions about his future in an interview session at the Kenan Football Center.

A redshirt sophomore, Maye is eligible to move on to the NFL, and as a projected top-four pick in seemingly every mock draft, he would be highly sought after if he opts to leave UNC. That decision, however, hasn’t been made, Maye said. And therefore, he won’t walk with the other Tar Heels playing their last home games on Senior Day on Saturday when Duke visits.

“I’ve thought about it,” Maye said, referring to walking Saturday. “My time here at Carolina has been awesome. I think Senior Day, personally, is meant for seniors. When I think back on it, I remember Luke’s speech in the Dean Dome and how heartfelt it was. I think that feeling knowing as a senior that you won’t be back. So, just leave that to the senior guys.”

He’d thought about walking on Senior Day, giving an indication leaving is a very real possibility, but maintained there is uncertainty about where he will play football in 2024.

“I haven’t made a decision about what next year’s going for,” he said.