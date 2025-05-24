Published May 24, 2025
A Look at UNC's Defensive Portal Losses
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

Heading into the 2025 season, North Carolina has a clear picture of what its roster will look like. This includes who exited Chapel Hill, as the Tar Heels lost 23 transfers in the spring portal period and 39 players total.

While UNC can still add to its roster, the spring portal window is closed, and the number of outgoing players is set.

Here is a breakdown of the defensive production UNC is currently slated to lose for the 2025 season:

Beau Atkinson - Transferred to Ohio State

2024 Stats: 13 Games, 381 Snaps, 35 Tackles, 12 Tackles-for-Loss, 7.5 Sacks

Career Stats: 26 Games, 610 Snaps, 54 Tackles, 16.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 11 Sacks

Atkins has tallied 554 snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: All-ACC Academic Team (2023)

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining


Deandre Boykins - Transferred to Oklahoma State

2024 Stats: Nine games, 103 snaps, Six tackles

Career Stats: 35 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 Tackles-for-Loss, Two Sacks, One Interception, One Fumble Recovery

Boykins has played 986 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

One Year of Eligibility Remaining


Amare Campbell - Transferred to Penn State

2024 Stats: 13 Games, 758 Snaps, 76 Tackles, 10.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 6.5 Sacks

Career Stats: 24 Games, 886 Snaps, 90 Tackles, 12.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 7.5 Sacks

Campbell has recorded 797 snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining


Zion Ferguson - Transferred to Pittsburgh

2024 Stats: Two Games Played, Four Snaps

Career Stats: Two Games Played, Four Snaps

Ferguson has played four snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining


Caleb LaVallee - Transferred to Florida State

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 114 Snaps, 14 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss

Career Stats: 14 Games, 127 Snaps, 14 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss

LaVallee logged 109 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents, including 65 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Connecticut.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining


Malaki Hamrick - In Transfer Portal

2024 Stats: One Game, Five Snaps

Career Stats: 13 Games, 86 Snaps, Nine Tackles

Hamrick has recorded 81 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining


Cade Law - Transferred to Memphis

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 180 Snaps, Two Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss, One Sack

Career Stats: 24 Games, 289 Snaps, Three Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss, One Sack

Law has played 10 defensive snaps agains FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: All-ACC Academic Team (2023)

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining


Crews Law - Transferred to Memphis

2024 Stats: Three Games, Five Snaps

Career Stats: Three Games, Five Snaps

Law has logged three snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining


Travis Shaw - Transferred to Texas

2024 Stats: 13 Games, 337 Snaps, 26 Tackles, 4 Tackles-for-Loss, Two Fumble Recoveries

Career Stats: 37 Games, 626 Snaps, 55 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles-for-Loss, Two Fumble Recoveries

Shaw notched 577 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

One Year of Eligibility Remaining


Rodney Lora - Transferred to UCF

2024 Stats: Five Games, 27 Snaps, Two Tackles

Career Stats: Six Games, 34 Snaps, Two Tackles

Lora has notched 22 snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining


Michael Short - Transferred to Virginia Tech

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 101 Snaps, 23 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss

Career Stats: 26 Games, 105 Snaps, 23 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss

Short has played 94 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining


Curtis Simpson - Transferred to Charlotte

2024 Stats: One Game, Two Snaps

Career Stats: One Game, Two Snaps

Career Accolades: N/A

Simpson has logged two snaps against FBS opponents.

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining


Joel Starlings - Transferred to Maryland

2024 Stats: Five Games, 30 Snaps, One Tackle

Career Stats: Six Games, 31 Snaps, One Tackle

Starlings has recorded 22 snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining


Tyrane Stewart - Transferred to North Texas

2024 Stats: 10 Games, 117 Snaps, Nine Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss

Career Stats: 10 Games, 117 Snaps, Nine Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss

Stewart has played 110 snaps versus FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Stats do not include Junior College

One Year of Eligibility Remaining


Ashton Woods - Transferred to West Virginia

2024 Stats: Two Games, Two Snaps

Career Stats: Two Games, Two Snaps

Woods has tallied one snap against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining

2025 Recruits:

DL Terry NWabuisi-Ezeala - Transferred to Vanderbilt