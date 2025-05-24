A Look at UNC's Defensive Portal Losses

Heading into the 2025 season, North Carolina has a clear picture of what its roster will look like. This includes who exited Chapel Hill, as the Tar Heels lost 23 transfers in the spring portal period and 39 players total.
While UNC can still add to its roster, the spring portal window is closed, and the number of outgoing players is set.
Here is a breakdown of the defensive production UNC is currently slated to lose for the 2025 season:
Beau Atkinson - Transferred to Ohio State
2024 Stats: 13 Games, 381 Snaps, 35 Tackles, 12 Tackles-for-Loss, 7.5 Sacks
Career Stats: 26 Games, 610 Snaps, 54 Tackles, 16.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 11 Sacks
Atkins has tallied 554 snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: All-ACC Academic Team (2023)
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Deandre Boykins - Transferred to Oklahoma State
2024 Stats: Nine games, 103 snaps, Six tackles
Career Stats: 35 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 Tackles-for-Loss, Two Sacks, One Interception, One Fumble Recovery
Boykins has played 986 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Amare Campbell - Transferred to Penn State
2024 Stats: 13 Games, 758 Snaps, 76 Tackles, 10.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 6.5 Sacks
Career Stats: 24 Games, 886 Snaps, 90 Tackles, 12.5 Tackles-for-Loss, 7.5 Sacks
Campbell has recorded 797 snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Zion Ferguson - Transferred to Pittsburgh
2024 Stats: Two Games Played, Four Snaps
Career Stats: Two Games Played, Four Snaps
Ferguson has played four snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Caleb LaVallee - Transferred to Florida State
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 114 Snaps, 14 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
Career Stats: 14 Games, 127 Snaps, 14 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
LaVallee logged 109 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents, including 65 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Connecticut.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Malaki Hamrick - In Transfer Portal
2024 Stats: One Game, Five Snaps
Career Stats: 13 Games, 86 Snaps, Nine Tackles
Hamrick has recorded 81 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Cade Law - Transferred to Memphis
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 180 Snaps, Two Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss, One Sack
Career Stats: 24 Games, 289 Snaps, Three Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss, One Sack
Law has played 10 defensive snaps agains FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: All-ACC Academic Team (2023)
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Crews Law - Transferred to Memphis
2024 Stats: Three Games, Five Snaps
Career Stats: Three Games, Five Snaps
Law has logged three snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Travis Shaw - Transferred to Texas
2024 Stats: 13 Games, 337 Snaps, 26 Tackles, 4 Tackles-for-Loss, Two Fumble Recoveries
Career Stats: 37 Games, 626 Snaps, 55 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles-for-Loss, Two Fumble Recoveries
Shaw notched 577 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Rodney Lora - Transferred to UCF
2024 Stats: Five Games, 27 Snaps, Two Tackles
Career Stats: Six Games, 34 Snaps, Two Tackles
Lora has notched 22 snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Michael Short - Transferred to Virginia Tech
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 101 Snaps, 23 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
Career Stats: 26 Games, 105 Snaps, 23 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
Short has played 94 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Curtis Simpson - Transferred to Charlotte
2024 Stats: One Game, Two Snaps
Career Stats: One Game, Two Snaps
Career Accolades: N/A
Simpson has logged two snaps against FBS opponents.
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Joel Starlings - Transferred to Maryland
2024 Stats: Five Games, 30 Snaps, One Tackle
Career Stats: Six Games, 31 Snaps, One Tackle
Starlings has recorded 22 snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Tyrane Stewart - Transferred to North Texas
2024 Stats: 10 Games, 117 Snaps, Nine Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
Career Stats: 10 Games, 117 Snaps, Nine Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
Stewart has played 110 snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Stats do not include Junior College
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Ashton Woods - Transferred to West Virginia
2024 Stats: Two Games, Two Snaps
Career Stats: Two Games, Two Snaps
Woods has tallied one snap against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
2025 Recruits:
DL Terry NWabuisi-Ezeala - Transferred to Vanderbilt