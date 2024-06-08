McCollum, aka 'Unk,' Adjusting to Many Changes
CHAPEL HILL – An example of the fast-changing world of college athletics can be found within the North Carolina football program.
Obviously, the Tar Heels are on board with all that has happened over the last few years, but more specifically, the what-goes-around-comes-around nature of the new way hit home with one of UNC’s players.
Wide receiver Nate McCollum left Georgia Tech following the 2022 season, and soon after committed to UNC as a transfer. The head coach that brought him to The Flats was let go not even two months before McCollum bolted, yet they were reunited last winter when Geoff Collins was hired as Carolina’s new defensive coordinator.
“That was crazy, man,” McCollum said. “I seen it on social media, and I called him maybe 30 seconds after I seen it. I said, ‘is it for real?’ He said, ‘yeah, man.’ That’s my guy. I just love being around Coach Collins. Energy guy.”
One might have thought it would be an uncomfortable reunion. But it wasn’t.
While McCollum was quite familiar with the man running the other side of the ball for the Tar Heels, getting to know some new receivers was an undertaking that started last winter, as well. And with veterans J.J. Jones, Kobe Paysour, and Gavin Blackwell out for spring practice, the old man in the group earned a nickname from the pups in the room.
“They call me 'Unk' (short for uncle); I’m the old man,” said McCollum. “I love being around the young guys, on and off the field. They bring energy every day. New jokes and everything; stuff I’ve never heard of.”
One might think “Unk” is a disparaging nickname, but McCollum laughs it off. So, who was the perpetrator in coming up with the new name?
“Man, Jordan Shipp,” McCollum said, smiling and referring to the true freshman receiver. “He a clown, man, he called my ‘Unk.’ It just stuck. Just trolling.”
At times last season, “Unk” trolled opposing defenses. He caught 27 passes over a three-game stretch starting in September, including 15 in a win over Minnesota. For the season, McCollum finished second on the Tar Heels with 44 receptions despite missing three games.
He accumulated 469 yards, one touchdown, 20 first downs, and did this on 67 targets. His performance included six drops. The latter was a departure from the norm for McCollum, who had only one drop on 79 targets with the Yellow Jackets in 2022.
Being banged up may have been a factor, but McCollum won’t go there. He says it was on him, and improving in that area has been a point of emphasis since the day last season ended.
So has been getting used to new quarterbacks throwing to him every day. Really, it’s one new QB since Conner Harrell was in the program over the last year. Still, Harrell getting split-starter’s reps is an adjustment for the returning receivers, as is catching balls from Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson.
Not to mention he’s a lefthander. McCollum says the ball has a different tailspin from a lefty than a righty, but otherwise all is well. And consider, this isn’t new for McCollum. He caught balls from three different starting quarterbacks at Georgia Tech two seasons ago, and still grabbed 60 passes on the season.
“It’s about making adjustments and communicating with the quarterbacks on and off the field, in the film room,” McCollum said. “See what they want, because they’re going to play different, they’re going to think differently, everybody’s not going to be the same.”
The ACC Receiver of the Week twice last season, McCollum, who was in slot 95.4 percent of the time last fall, knows the lay of the land better as opposed to this time a year ago.
Familiar holdover names and faces, and a new one from the past, and so much more have McCollum primed for another productive season with the Tar Heels.