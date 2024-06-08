CHAPEL HILL – An example of the fast-changing world of college athletics can be found within the North Carolina football program.

Obviously, the Tar Heels are on board with all that has happened over the last few years, but more specifically, the what-goes-around-comes-around nature of the new way hit home with one of UNC’s players.

Wide receiver Nate McCollum left Georgia Tech following the 2022 season, and soon after committed to UNC as a transfer. The head coach that brought him to The Flats was let go not even two months before McCollum bolted, yet they were reunited last winter when Geoff Collins was hired as Carolina’s new defensive coordinator.

“That was crazy, man,” McCollum said. “I seen it on social media, and I called him maybe 30 seconds after I seen it. I said, ‘is it for real?’ He said, ‘yeah, man.’ That’s my guy. I just love being around Coach Collins. Energy guy.”

One might have thought it would be an uncomfortable reunion. But it wasn’t.

While McCollum was quite familiar with the man running the other side of the ball for the Tar Heels, getting to know some new receivers was an undertaking that started last winter, as well. And with veterans J.J. Jones, Kobe Paysour, and Gavin Blackwell out for spring practice, the old man in the group earned a nickname from the pups in the room.

“They call me 'Unk' (short for uncle); I’m the old man,” said McCollum. “I love being around the young guys, on and off the field. They bring energy every day. New jokes and everything; stuff I’ve never heard of.”

One might think “Unk” is a disparaging nickname, but McCollum laughs it off. So, who was the perpetrator in coming up with the new name?