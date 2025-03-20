Media-Fueled Chip Helping Heels Remain Fully Locked In

MILWAUKEE, WI – One thing that jumped out about North Carolina during its practice Monday night in Dayton was how locked in the Tar Heels were.

It was serious business and carried over to Tuesday, when the dialed-in Heels tore apart San Deigo State in advancing to the formal first round of the NCAA Tournament.

So, when the Heels met with the media in their locker room before holding a 40-minute practice open to the press and a gathering of fans, it was no surprise to see this club almost stone-faced in their focus. Full forward, task-at-hand, business-trip stuff.

“We just want to carry that momentum into tomorrow coming in with a sense of urgency like we did in the first game,” said freshman wing Drake Powell.

The Tar Heels (23-13) remain a target of criticism for getting into the big dance when many observers and pundits didn’t believe their resume was worthy. All that did was elevate the arm-locked approach this group exuded in Dayton and now in their stay in Milwaukee.

They trended this way as the postseason grew closer winning six of their final seven games. Then in Charlotte at the ACC Tournament, it went up a notch strengthening even more when the Heels trimmed 23 points off of Duke’s 24-point lead in the ACC semifinals followed by head coach Hubert Davis’ show of love and support for Jae’Lyn Withers after the veteran’s well-documented lane violation.

If this group could get closer, tighter, and more locked in, the national media helped by nudging the Heels that way even more.