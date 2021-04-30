 TarHeelIllustrated - Minnesota Vikings Draft Chazz Surratt In 3rd Round
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 21:29:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Minnesota Vikings Draft Chazz Surratt In 3rd Round

UNC Athletics
UNC Athletics

University of North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt has been selected in the third round with the 78th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Surratt becomes the 242nd Tar Heel chosen in the NFL Draft and the 31st linebacker. He is also the 26th Carolina football player selected in the third round. Surratt is the ninth Tar Heel chosen by the Minnesota Vikings as well.

“First off, I want to thank the Minnesota Vikings for selecting me,” Surratt said. “I’ve dreamed of playing in the NFL since I was a little kid, and now I have that opportunity. Obviously, I took a different path than normal by changing positions during college, but it was the right decision and I’m glad it is paying off. I want to thank my family for their support and guidance throughout this journey. I wouldn’t be here without them. I also want to thank Coach Fedora and his staff for bringing me to North Carolina and Coach Brown and his staff for helping me as I worked through the position change. I can’t leave out my teammates. Those guys made my time in Chapel Hill so special and I feel really lucky to have so many brothers for life. This is an exciting time and I’m looking forward to joining the Vikings organization and getting to work.”

“Chazz is one of the more unique stories I’ve seen in my time coaching,” said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. “To go from quarterback to linebacker and have the kind of success he did shows just how athletic he is and how much he understands the game. Chazz is just scratching the surface of how good he can be and I think the Vikings are going to benefit from his work ethic and continued growth.”

In two seasons at linebacker, Surratt recorded 206 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 24 games.

Voted a team captain and later named the team’s defensive MVP, Surratt was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and Lott Trophy in 2020. As a first team All-ACC selection, Surratt led Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles. He was second on the team with 7.5 TFL and six sacks, and fourth with six hurries.

In his first season on defense, Surratt was runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a first team All-ACC selection in 2019. He led UNC (second in the ACC) with 115 tackles, 15.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks and 10 hurries. According to Pro Football Focus, Surratt’s 31 total pressures were the seventh most among Power 5 linebackers.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL21pbm5lc290YS12aWtpbmdzLWRyYWZ0LWNoYXp6LXN1 cnJhdHQtaW4tM3JkLXJvdW5kIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaW5uZXNvdGEtdmlraW5ncy1kcmFmdC1jaGF6ei1z dXJyYXR0LWluLTNyZC1yb3VuZCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==