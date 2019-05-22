TarHeelIllustrated.com

Class of 2020 strongside defensive end Joe Moore was among a host of prospects who gained an offer from North Carolina last week.

Moore, a 3-star prospect from Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis, MO, was caught off guard when he picked up an offer from Tar Heels special teams and linebackers coach Scott Boone.

“Coach Boone offered me and I was very excited about it,” the 6-foot-4, 245 pounder told THI. “It was the first time talking to him when he came to my school. He said I liked how I can rush the QB and how I'm athletic so I could play defensive end or outside linebacker.”

While he doesn’t know much about the Tar Heels’ football program and staff being located in the Midwest, Moore is open to learning what he can about Carolina and its program.