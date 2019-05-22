TarHeelIllustrated.com

Missouri DE Excited To Have Offer From UNC
Class of 2020 strongside defensive end Joe Moore was among a host of prospects who gained an offer from North Carolina last week.
Moore, a 3-star prospect from Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis, MO, was caught off guard when he picked up an offer from Tar Heels special teams and linebackers coach Scott Boone.
“Coach Boone offered me and I was very excited about it,” the 6-foot-4, 245 pounder told THI. “It was the first time talking to him when he came to my school. He said I liked how I can rush the QB and how I'm athletic so I could play defensive end or outside linebacker.”
While he doesn’t know much about the Tar Heels’ football program and staff being located in the Midwest, Moore is open to learning what he can about Carolina and its program.
“I don't know much about them except their defensive front,” he said. “But I want to get to know the coaches better, their academics, and their style of play.”
Last weekend, Moore participated in the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in St. Louis and came away impressive in earning the defensive line MVP award.
“I’m very fast and a problem for any offensive linemen, also very strong with quick hands,” he said.
So far this offseason, Moore has visited Oregon, Minnesota, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas.
He doesn’t have any summer camp visits scheduled as of right now.
Outside of the Tar Heels, he has courted offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin among others.
