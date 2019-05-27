So how does a kid from Hardin, MT, with no Division One football scholarship offers end up serving as a comedic focal point of the North Carolina football team’s film room session the day after a win at Duke?

Meet Pat Fox and welcome to his unique and fascinating UNC football story.

A rancher in Montana in the mid-1990s put his entire estate in a trust so he could send a Montana high school student a year to a prestigious boarding school in New Hampshire called St Paul’s School. Fox won it as a freshman, and by his senior year a college guidance counselor encouraged him to apply for the Morehead Scholarship at the University North Carolina.

He got it and enrolled at UNC in 1998.

An All-New England football player in high school, Fox said he could have started in the Ivy League had he gone that route. Also a championship wrestler in high school, he was an athlete who loved competition.

So, he sent UNC coach Carl Torbush a highlight reel to see if he could walk on to the tar Heels’ team and was granted a tryout. Not just anyone could try out, but Fox was given that opportunity, put in the work and stayed on the team.

“When I was there, they took two scout team players every week who would work the hardest from the coaches’ viewpoint, and they called them the ‘Ninja of the week,’” Fox recalled. “And on Thursdays after practice, they’d announce the ninja of the week. And the ninja of the week got to travel with the team, so if we were going to Florida State you’d fly down to Doak Campbell Stadium and for a home game stay in the team hotel.