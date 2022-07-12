Morales Ready To Take His Improving Game Up A Notch

CHAPEL HILL – A diverse skillset is required to be an elite tight end. A tight end could be asked to create separation by running a route against the safety on one play. Then, on the very next snap, the same player could be asked to block a 300-pound defensive lineman. When North Carolina tight end Kamari Morales arrived in Chapel Hill, he came with a reputation more as a receiver than a blocker. Often used as a wide receiver during his high school days at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, FL, Morales caught 13 touchdown passes in his last two seasons with the Trojans. Last fall, earning a PFF grade of 68, Morales started realizing his potential as a pass-catching tight end at the collegiate level. He ranked second on the team with five touchdown catches, tying senior wide receiver Antoine Green. The five endzone grabs are the most by a UNC tight end since Bobby Blizzard snagged as many in the 2002 season.

While lighting up the scoreboard will get a players' name in the post-game write-up, a skill Morales has developed that won't show up in the highlight reels is his ability to block. No matter how much of a threat Morales is while the ball is in the air, the 6-foot-2, 242-pounder knew greater consistency across the board would gain the coaching staff’s trust. “I would say consistency,” said Morales about an area in which he has improved. "I've gained a lot of the coaches’ trust. This game is all about trust. Everybody here is talented, that's why we are here. “It's all about stacking up plays, stacking up practices, and I know it would eventually lead to more time, and you got to take advantage of it when you get it. “ The belief the coaching staff had in Morales was evident, as he became the team’s primary tight end in 2021, playing 421 snaps, the most of any other UNC player at the position. Particularly, Morales' most significant increase in reps came on running plays. He went from 117 in 2020 to being on the field 181 times when Carolina decided to keep the ball on the ground in 2021. While the road to becoming a better blocker isn't fun, Morales credits repetitive drills with UNC tight end Coach John Lilly as the primary source of his improved blocking.

Kamari Morales played 421 snaps at tight end last fall, more than anyone else in that room. (USA Today)