North Carolina finds itself two wins away from its second Final Four appearance in three seasons and its NCAA-record 22nd in program history.

Standing in their way first will be 4-seed Alabama, as the Tar Heels will take on the Crimson Tide in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

A win would match up North Carolina with either a familiar face in Caleb Love and Arizona or a familiar opponent in the Clemson Tigers.

The 2-seed Wildcats and 6-seed Tigers square off in the first of two West Regional Semifinals.

While the Tar Heels split the regular season series with Clemson, as each team won on the road, it has been over 17 years since they have played Arizona. They are 4-3 all-time versus the Wildcats.

