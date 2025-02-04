Never Too Late, Solidified Look at UNC's Portal Losses

The winter transfer portal window closed on Dec. 28, meaning that any North Carolina player who is not a grad transfer, is prevented from entering the portal until the spring window, which begins on April 16.
It also means the Tar Heels that entered but did not return to school are now gone from the progran.
With information a bit trickier to obtan from the program of late, we decided to hold off on rolling out this content item, but now is time to post it.
Thus, 15 Tar Heels either remain in the portal or have announced their intention to transfer and found a new home.
Here is a breakdown of the production UNC is currently slated to lose for the 2025 season:
Deandre Boykins
2024 Stats: Nine games, 103 snaps, Six tackles
Career Stats: 35 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 Tackles-for-Loss, Two Sacks, One Interception, One Fumble Recovery
Boykins has played 986 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Noah Burnette - Committed to Notre Dame
2024 Stats: 15-for-21 on Field Goal Attempts, 5-for-5 from 29 yards or less, 3-for-4 from 30-39 yards, 5-for-8 from 40-49 yards, 2-for-4 from 50+ yards, Season-high 52 yard field goal; 39-for-40 on XP
Career Stats: 49-for-62 on Field Goal Attempts, 17-for-18 from 29 yards or less, 12-for-18 from 30-39 yards, 16-for-19 from 40-49 yards, 2-for-5 from 50+ yards, Career-high 52 yard field goal; 139-for-141 on XP
Burnette has recorded 252 special teams snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: Second Team All-ACC (2023), AP Second Team All-ACC (2023), All-ACC Academic Team (2023)
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Conner Harrell - Committed to Charlotte
2024 Stats: Six Games, 118 Snaps, 21-for-37 for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception; 16 rushes for 55 yards and one touchdown
Career Stats: 11 Games, 211 Snaps, 43-for-70 for 552 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions; 38 rushes for 130 yards and two touchdowns
Harrell has tallied 192 offensive snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Zach Greenberg - Committed to James Madison
2024 Stats: Four Games, 143 Snaps (All at Center), One Quarterback Hurry Allowed, No Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 28 Games
Greenberg has amassed 75 offensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
*2024 stats and accolades are at the Division I level only
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Caleb LaVallee - Committed to Florida State
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 114 Snaps, 14 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
Career Stats: 14 Games, 127 Snaps, 14 Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
LaVallee logged 109 defensive snaps versus FBS opponents, including 65 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Connecticut.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Jakiah Leftwich - Committed to UCF
2024 Stats: Nine Games, 91 Snaps, (Right Tackle and Left Tackle), Two Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 27 Games, 750 Snaps, 24 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, Five Sacks Allowed
Leftwich has recorded 724 offensive snaps in his career, but only 86 came while at UNC.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Jordan Louie
2024 Stats: N/A
Career Stats: One Game, One Snap
Career Accolades: N/A
Malik McGowan - Committed to UNLV
2024 Stats: 10 Games, 298 Snaps, Two Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Penalties
Career Stats: 20 Games, 352 Snaps, Two Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Two Penalties
McGowan has logged 257 offensive against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Michael Merdinger - Committed to Liberty
2024 Stats: One Game, 28 Snaps, 9-for-12 for 86 yards, five rushes for -31 yards
Career Stats: One Game, 28 Snaps, 9-for-12 for 86 yards, five rushes for -31 yards
Merdinger tallied 28 snaps versus FBS opponents, all of which came in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Connecticut.
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Andrew Rosinksi - Committed to Georgia Tech
2024 Stats: N/A
Career Stats: N/A
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Howard Sampson - Committed to Texas Tech
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 824 Snaps, Eight Quarterback Hurries Allowed, 10 Penalties, Five Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 16 Games, 911 Snaps, 11 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Seven Sacks Allowed
Sampson played 841 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, 824 of which came while at UNC.
Career Accolades: Honorable Mention All-ACC (2024)
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Travis Shaw - Committed to Texas
2024 Stats: 13 Games, 337 Snaps, 26 Tackles, 4 Tackles-for-Loss, Two Fumble Recoveries
Career Stats: 37 Games, 626 Snaps, 55 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles-for-Loss, Two Fumble Recoveries
Shaw notched 577 defensive snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Tyrane Stewart
2024 Stats: 10 Games, 117 Snaps, Nine Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
Career Stats: 10 Games, 117 Snaps, Nine Tackles, One Tackle-for-Loss
Stewart has played 110 snaps versus FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Stats do not include Junior College
Eli Sutton - Committed to Austin Peay
2024 Stats: Three Games Played
Career Stats: Four Games Played
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Ashton Woods - Committed to West Virginia
2024 Stats: Two Games, Two Snaps
Career Stats: Two Games, Two Snaps
Woods has tallied one snap against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining