New Rivals150 For 2022 Is Out, So Where Are UNC's Commits?
The new Rivals150 for the basketball recruiting class of 2022 is out, and there was some movement for all three of North Carolina’s committed prospects, in addition to some of its targets.
Hubert Davis has three commitments from players in the class of 2022, and each of them made the Rivals150.
Seth Trimble moved up two spots to No. 32, Jalen Washington dropped 24 spots from No. 26 to No. 50, and Will Shaver moved up from No. 132 to No. 124.
Some noteworthy uncommitted UNC targets for the class that we have focused on moved some as well, notably Cam Whitmore, who went from the No. 96 overall prospect in the class to No. 22.
Whitmore gave THI some thoughts about Davis and the UNC program.
“He's a great man and a great coach,” Whitmore said. “He has some experience and a history. So yeah, I like him a lot…
“That's a National Championship offer to be honest. If you go there most likely you're most likely going to get a National Championship. That's what it's all about, getting those."
Athletic big man Dereck Lively is No. 3, New Jersey guard Zion Cruz comes in at No. 19, Jaden Bradley is No. 25, Isaac Traudt fell one spot to No. 60, Tyler Nickel is now No. 134, and De'Ante Green fell out of the rankings.
THI Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk will take a deeper look at the ratings later as he gathers more information.