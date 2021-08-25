New Rivals150 For 2022 Is Out, So Where Are UNC's Commits?

The new Rivals150 for the basketball recruiting class of 2022 is out, and there was some movement for all three of North Carolina’s committed prospects, in addition to some of its targets.

Hubert Davis has three commitments from players in the class of 2022, and each of them made the Rivals150.

Seth Trimble moved up two spots to No. 32, Jalen Washington dropped 24 spots from No. 26 to No. 50, and Will Shaver moved up from No. 132 to No. 124.