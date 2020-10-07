Familiarity never hurts in the world of basketball recruiting. Roy Williams has had success with the Bradley Beal Elite EYBL program over the years. Tyler Hansbrough is an all-time North Carolina fan favorite, and the hopes are that Caleb Love will have the same type of impact.

The Tar Heels coaching staff is looking in the same direction again in the 2022 class, as they have regularly reached out to Nick Smith over the past four months.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Sherwood, AR, is currently ranked No. 29 by Rivals, and will be pushing for 5-star status before he finishes his high school career.

He already has a plethora of offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, DePaul, Florida, Georgetown, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, St. John's, St. Louis, Texas, Texas Tech, Tulsa, and several mid-majors.

But he is also picking up blue-blood interest from North Carolina, Kansas, and Kentucky. Smith spoke to Tar Heels Illustrated about all of those topics as well as his game.