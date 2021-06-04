No. 22: Raymond Felton

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 basketball players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NBA accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 22

Name: Raymond Felton

Position: Point Guard

Jersey #: 2

Years: 2002-05

Honors: All-America 2005; First-team All-ACC 2005; Two-time third-team All-ACC 2003 & 2004; Co-MVP of the 2005 Tar Heels; Freshman All-American 2003; All-ACC Rookie team 2003; Bob Cousy Award 2005; Finalist for Bob Cousy Award 2004; NCAA All-Tournament team 2005; Jersey is honored in the Dean Dome.

Notable Stats: Career averages of 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game; Shot 37.5 percent from three-point range for his career. Shot 44 percent from three as a junior (eighth highest in school history); 53rd all-time at UNC in scoring with 1,260 points; Fourth all-time at UNC with 698 assists; Most assists through first three years of a career; Handed out at least 10 assists in 18 games; Eighth most steals in a season with 72; Seventh all-time at UNC with 191 steals; tied for the most three-pointers made in a game with eight.

In Closing: Felton was an important player early in Roy Williams’ tenure. He served not only as an example to the other players as Williams worked to gain their trust, but he was a tough leader by his junior season and an assassin on the perimeter, perfectly complementing the Tar Heels’ balanced attack. Felton was in command running set plays as Williams wanted, but could also create when things broke down and was outstanding in the open court. A terrific passer, Felton was also an outstanding defender and a terrific teammate.

Sean May was the MOP of the 2005 Final Four, but Felton was as responsible for the Tar Heels winning the national championship because he triggered that path long before the Tar Heels' March run. His improvement shooting from the perimeter (31.3 percent as a sophomore to 44 percent as a junior) was crucial in the Tar Heels becoming a national title team and it exemplified the hard work Felton was known to always put in.