TarHeelIllustrated - No. 23: Ethan Horton

 No. 23: Ethan Horton
football

No. 23: Ethan Horton

Ethan Horton went from high school QB to All-ACC running back during his Carolina career.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
No. 23

Name: Ethan Horton

Position: RB

Jersey #: 12

Years: 1981-84

Honors: Two-time All-America 1983 & 1984; Two-time, first-team All-ACC 1983 & 1984; ACC Player of the Year 1984; Co-MVP of the Gator Bowl 1981; MVP of the Sun Bowl 1982; Patterson Medal 1985.

Notable Stats: 3,074 career rushing yards; 5.1-yard average on 604 attempts; 22 career rushing touchdowns; 46 career receptions for 495 yards and 5 TDs; 27 career TDs scored; Threw a touchdown pass; eight kickoff returns for 164 yards.

In Closing: The Co-MVP of the 1981 Gator Bowl when he rushed for 144 yards and two TDs (bowl stats didn’t count toward career stats back then) as a freshman. Ran for 119 yards and a score in a Sun Bowl win over Texas the following season. Horton was reliable, strong, sure-handed and could spring big runs or power in tight situations.

Taller than most tailbacks at the time, Horton ran for 1,000 or more yards twice, finishing his junior season with 1,107 yards and his senior campaign in 1984 with 1,247 yards. He also caught 25 passes for 254 yards and three scores that season. Furthermore, Horton, a quarterback in high school, threw a touchdown pass as a senior. The ACC player of the Year in 1984, Horton could have been even more productive had he not shared so many carries with other Tar Heels, who were also worthy.


