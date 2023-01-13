A second road game this week finds North Carolina visiting Louisville on Saturday for a 2 PM tip at the KFC Yum! Center against a struggling Cardinals team.

UNC is coming off a seven-point loss at Virginia on Tuesday night in which is did not have Pete Nance, and Armando Bacot left the game for good with an ankle injury just 1:12 after it started. The Tar Heels led for much of the game and still had a chance to win late, thanks in part to the play of freshman forward Jalen Washington.

The Tar Heels are 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the ACC.

The Cardinals are having a historically bad season for the proud program. They lost their first nine games, including at home to Bellarmine, Wright State, and Appalachian State, before beating Western Kentucky and Florida A&M. Since, however, Louisville has dropped six consecutive games, including to Lipscomb at home.

The Cards are coming off a competitive loss at Clemson on Wednesday night. They are 2-15 overall and 0-6 in the ACC.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For with UNC visiting Louisville: