June has been a huge recruiting month for the North Carolina football program. The Tar Heels have received six football commitments this month and will host the final group of their top targets on official visitors. The official visits this week will start on Friday and end on Sunday.

Currently, UNC Coach Mack Brown and his staff have 19 players committed in the class of 2024. It is possible that they could sign several more players. Obviously, they will leave some spots open for transfer portal options.

This weekend, the Tar Heels will host thirteen players with six players Evan Bennett, Desmond Jackson, Jani Norwood, Khalil Conley, Michael Merdinger, and Ryan Ward, who are already committed to play for North Carolina.

THI takes a closer look at thirteen players that will be in Chapel Hill this weekend: