With the college basketball transfer portal seemingly growing by the hundreds each and every day, a coaching staff can quickly plug holes and build a roster.

North Carolina has lost Tyler Nickel and Justin McKoy so far. There is also the potential of other Tar Heels following suit in the near future. Besides the departures, there is also the issue of turning this past season's weaknesses into next year's strengths.

One obvious crippling flaw for the 2021-22 Tar Heels was outside shooting. The team ended up shooting 31.8 percent from deep which placed them 318th nationally out of 363 NCAA Division I teams.

Hubert Davis is evidently testing the waters as he looks to rectify that situation. The coaching staff has reached out and made initial contact with two experienced shooting guards who have combined for 265 made three-pointer over the past two seasons.

Expect may more names to pop up at various positions in the near future, but these are first two transfer who have received confirmed attention from the Tar Heels.

