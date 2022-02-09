Rivals released its updated Class of 2022 rankings Tuesday. Most players on the list are in the second half of their senior season, and many are getting ready for the post season grind.

The opportunities for exposure and competition should sit well with not only the future North Carolina players, but the Tar Heel fanbase as well.

With the early enrollment of Will Shaver, three players are left in the Class of 2022 haul. Each one is safely ranked inside top 100, and nobody dropped in the newest list. With the number of signees decreasing by one, UNC's class ranking dropped to No. 17, but the quality is no less solid. All three players hold four-star rankings.

Two of the trio held firm with their numerical ranking, but our subscribers will be happy to see that the third made one of the biggest jumps of any player in the country.