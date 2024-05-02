Tyson, whose older brother Hunter Tyson starred at Clemson and was a rookie this season with the Denver Nuggets, was Mr. Basketball in 2022 when he led Carmel Christian to the 4A state championship game.

The Bruins went 20-13 overall this past season, finishing fourth in the MVC with a 12-8 mark. Tyson surpassed the 20-point plateau 10 times, and scored in double figures in 25 of the 33 games. His seasonal high was 31 against Southern Conference Champion Samford, in which he hit six three-pointers.

He is a career 52.7 percent shooter from inside the arc. He also makes 85.7 percent of his free throws, and averaged 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists this past season.

A wing player who can rebound, Tyson averaged 13.6 as a freshman, and 16.2 points as a sophomore. He already has 912 points, and shot 46.5 percent from three-point range in 2023-24.

More on Tyson: He’s 6-foot-7 and 205pounds, and is a native of Monroe, NC. He spent the last two seasons at Belmont, which plays in the highly competitive Missouri Valley Conference. He was the MVC Freshman of the Year before being named to the league’s second-team this past season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

UNC checked all of his boxes, so much that he wasn’t promised a starting job yet still committed to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, as readers will learn later in this piece, as we have a full interview with Tyson below.

Cade Tyson had many reasons to choose North Carolina as his next educational and basketball home.

THI: Congrats on your decision. What were some of the deciding factors?

TYSON: “Style of play, conference, relationship with coaches and players, role on the team, and after basketball impact.”

THI: Starting with style of play, what did Hubert tell you how they see you fitting in?

TYSON: “Mainly at the 3. He did not guarantee a starting spot or anything like that. He said they could use my shooting ability and they would love my size and versatility at the wing position.”

THI: In watching your film, you can obviously shoot and create space. But what else do you do well offensively UNC fans should know?

TYSON: “I feel like I can create for myself and others off a ball screen or dribble hand off more than people think. I also think I can add a level of competitiveness when it comes to crashing the offensive glass.”

THI: Your competitiveness struck me as well. I watched whole games, not just highlights, and you play with an edge. You had to be separated from an opposing player at least once, which I view as a positive. How much does that edge help you, and how much do you pride yourself on it?

TYSON: “I wouldn’t say I pride myself on it. However, I do feel like if you want it more than the other person you are bound to beat them out. I have always been competitive. I think it just comes from having an older brother.”

THI: Totally understand that. Since you brought up Hunter, a lot of people are assuming you’re similar players. How are your games similar, and how are they not?

TYSON: “I think they are similar with the toughness and competitive aspect of it. I think they are different in the fact that I am a bit more of a guard and he is more of a post/mid post guy. Id say I’m more of a 2,3 and he’s more of a 3,4.”

THI: What are your strengths defensively, and can you guard 2 through 4?

TYSON: “I think I am a better shot blocker than most think. I can but I have to start playing defense lower.”

THI: Did the staff say much about you playing the 4 some? I can see the versatility of the lineup maybe having you there at times.

TYSON: “A little bit. There are still some unknowns so nothing is set in stone. I will try to fit into any role that they see fit for me!”

THI: You also mentioned relationships with the staff and players. What struck you about that, and how quickly did you feel comfortable at UNC?

TYSON: “I felt comfortable pretty quickly into the recruiting process with them. Coach Davis is big on faith and I really liked that about him. I feel like I have a good relationship with all the assistant coaches as well. I’m excited to meet all of my teammates as well.”

THI: You also mentioned the after basketball part. Will you elaborate on that? Basically, your personal basketball mission at UNC?

TYSON: “Yes so basketball after college. My goal is to play in the NBA and to play for as long as I can. I also know that UNC holds a lot of status where I am from and that it could set me up for so many other opportunities besides basketball in the unfortunate event that basketball doesn’t work out for me.”

THI: Being from Monroe, what has been the reaction of family and friends that you’re gonna play for UNC?

TYSON: “They’re very excited. They are also just excited at the fact that they will be able to come to most of the games. My twin sister is very excited because she goes to NC State so she likes that I’m close.”

THI: Oh nice. I didn’t know that. Pretty cool. Last question, so what’s the plan over the next month. When do you arrive, etc? And what is your sister’s name?

TYSON: “I leave out of Belmont tomorrow, then I go home for about 2 weeks then I have to be on campus May 15th for the first summer session. Her name is Laikyn Tyson.”