After a dominant win over San Diego State in the First Four, North Carolina takes on No. 6 Ole Miss on Friday in the Round of 64 in Milwaukee, WI. The No. 11 Tar Heels enter as winners of nine of their last 11 games, and can advance to the Round of 32 for the second consecutive season.

Should UNC advance, they would take on No. 3 Iowa State or No. 14 Lipscomb.

As the Tar Heels prepare for their matchup with the Rebels on Friday, here's a breakdown of the Rebels: